Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0306 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.85. 68,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,407. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 32.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at $151,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

