Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE EVN traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 61,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,406. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $12.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 247,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 28,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $136,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 19,805 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

