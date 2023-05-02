Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ENX traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,005. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $10.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

In other Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $227,258.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,288,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,050,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 130,529 shares of company stock worth $1,225,407 over the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 316.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company. The fund seeks current income exempt from federal and New York income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax.

