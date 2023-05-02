Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ETG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1001 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:ETG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 158,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,758. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 19,114 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 21,933 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 9.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

