Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ETG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1001 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE:ETG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 158,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,758. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.
