Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Short Interest Update

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.80.

NYSE ECL opened at $168.78 on Tuesday. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $178.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

