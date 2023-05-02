Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 550 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.43.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $405.80 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $283.00 and a one year high of $407.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $385.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.73.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 63.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 914,703 shares of company stock worth $327,588,004. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

