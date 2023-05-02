Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $377,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,279,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.56.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %

ABBV stock opened at $153.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.12. The company has a market cap of $270.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

