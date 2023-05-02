Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $526,000 Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at about $958,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEPC stock opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average is $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 0.19%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

