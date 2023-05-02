Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of DD opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

