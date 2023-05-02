Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 43,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $2,324,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $81.29 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.55. The firm has a market cap of $101.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.