Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $617,000 Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 41.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in United Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after acquiring an additional 495,652 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBSI shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

United Bankshares Trading Down 3.6 %

UBSI stock opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $44.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.03.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $362.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.72 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

