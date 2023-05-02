eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Short Interest Update

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,800 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of eDreams ODIGEO stock remained flat at $5.80 during trading hours on Monday. eDreams ODIGEO has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07.

eDreams ODIGEO SA engages in the provision of online travel services. Its brands include Opodo, eDreams, Go Voyages, Travellink, and Liligo. The company was founded by Javier Pérez-Tenessa de Block, James Hare, and Mauricio Prieto in 1999 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

