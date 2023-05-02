Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Price Target Cut to C$0.40

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 110.53% from the company’s current price.

Eguana Technologies Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of CVE:EGT traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 194,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,374. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$80.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.48. Eguana Technologies has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.48.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

