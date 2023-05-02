Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Price Target Cut to C$0.40

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 110.53% from the company’s current price.
Eguana Technologies Stock Down 9.5 %
Shares of CVE:EGT traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 194,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,374. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$80.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.48. Eguana Technologies has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.48.
About Eguana Technologies
