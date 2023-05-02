Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the March 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Shares of Elastic stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.46. 809,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,358. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.50. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.08.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The company had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $120,289.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,258.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $230,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,387,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $120,289.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,258.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,917 in the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth approximately $347,776,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Elastic by 830.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after buying an additional 3,938,975 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Elastic by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,287,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,823,000 after buying an additional 877,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,308,000. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 539,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,721,000 after acquiring an additional 367,990 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.
