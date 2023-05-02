Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $406.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,187. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $346.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.00 and a fifty-two week high of $411.54.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 914,703 shares of company stock worth $327,588,004 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

