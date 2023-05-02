Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

LLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $399.43.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $405.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $346.30 and its 200 day moving average is $351.73. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $283.00 and a 1-year high of $407.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 63.64%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 914,703 shares of company stock valued at $327,588,004. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,892,000 after buying an additional 168,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,375,000 after buying an additional 364,339 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

