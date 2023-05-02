ELIS 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $310.08 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, ELIS has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000529 BTC on major exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $29.70 million and approximately $310.08 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007454 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00027080 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018496 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001109 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,098.48 or 1.00053241 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.15102239 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $216.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.