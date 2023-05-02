ELIS Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,823.38 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. ELIS has a market cap of $27.16 million and $2,823.38 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007365 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00026554 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019648 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018197 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001101 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,710.81 or 0.99996549 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About ELIS

XLS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.15102239 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $216.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

