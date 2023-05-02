Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of ELTK stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a market cap of $22.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of -1.40. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.23.

About Eltek

Eltek ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 8.06%. Equities analysts predict that Eltek will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

