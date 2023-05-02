Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.
Eltek Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of ELTK stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a market cap of $22.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of -1.40. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.23.
About Eltek
Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.
