EMCORE (EMKR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect EMCORE to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. EMCORE has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.46%.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EMKR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 60,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. EMCORE has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.67.

Institutional Trading of EMCORE

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 40,082 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 16.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 19,841 shares during the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Northland Securities raised EMCORE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

EMCORE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.