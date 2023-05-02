ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Trading 1.3% Higher

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Rating) shares rose 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.45 and last traded at $14.45. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

ENB Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06.

About ENB Financial

(Get Rating)

ENB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in the market area. The firm also offers secured and unsecured commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Ephrata, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ENB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.