Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAVA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Endava from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. Endava has a twelve month low of $54.58 and a twelve month high of $115.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.27.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). Endava had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $240.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.78 million. Research analysts predict that Endava will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Endava by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Endava by 433.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Endava by 20.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

