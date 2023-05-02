Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.59. Energous has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79.

Get Energous alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Energous

In other news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 48,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 797,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,578.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,355 shares of company stock valued at $39,139. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energous

Energous Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energous by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Energous by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Energous by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Energous by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Energous during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

Further Reading

