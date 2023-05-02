Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Energous Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WATT opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.59. Energous has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79.
Insider Buying and Selling at Energous
In other news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 48,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 797,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,578.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,355 shares of company stock valued at $39,139. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Energous Company Profile
Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.
