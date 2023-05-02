Enfusion (ENFN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.88 million. Enfusion had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. On average, analysts expect Enfusion to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enfusion Stock Performance

NYSE:ENFN opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $986.73 million, a PE ratio of -85.60 and a beta of 0.48. Enfusion has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enfusion

In other Enfusion news, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $11,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $37,451.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 82,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $793,105.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,007,754 shares of company stock worth $11,429,866. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENFN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 1,435.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 713,201 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 33.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Enfusion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Enfusion in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Enfusion from $14.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

About Enfusion

(Get Rating)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Further Reading

