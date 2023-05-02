ENI (NYSE:E) Sees Large Volume Increase

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 856,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 400,216 shares.The stock last traded at $28.89 and had previously closed at $30.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

E has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup started coverage on ENI in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ENI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

ENI Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ENI Increases Dividend

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $32.21 billion during the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 24.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4664 per share. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Institutional Trading of ENI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in E. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ENI by 54.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ENI by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in ENI by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

See Also

