Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $241.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.60. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $169.04 and a 12-month high of $249.56.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 69.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 162.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 177.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 17,200.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.

