Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $241.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.60. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $169.04 and a 12-month high of $249.56.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter.
Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.
