Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,738.75 ($21.72).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.12) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.74) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,805 ($22.55) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Entain Stock Performance

ENT opened at GBX 1,456.50 ($18.20) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24,066.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,311.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,350.09. Entain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 994.60 ($12.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,596.50 ($19.95).

Entain Dividend Announcement

About Entain

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Entain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28,333.33%.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

