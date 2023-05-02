Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,066,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Envestnet makes up 1.5% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 1.93% of Envestnet worth $65,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $30,172.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,677.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $30,172.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,677.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $500,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Envestnet stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $79.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.43.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $292.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.27 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ENV. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data and Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

