Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.47

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.47 and last traded at $20.49, with a volume of 407721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on EVA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Enviva Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Enviva Announces Dividend

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $239.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.54 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enviva Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Enviva’s payout ratio is -139.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enviva news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,100.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviva

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Enviva during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Enviva during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in Enviva during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Enviva during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

