Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Down 7.7% in April

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ENZN remained flat at $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday. 4,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,277. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.45.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

