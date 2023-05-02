Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the March 31st total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises stock. B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Down 13.6 %

NASDAQ EOSEW traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,405. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.

