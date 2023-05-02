EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Cut to $350.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $407.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $391.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.43.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $279.01 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $265.38 and a fifty-two week high of $462.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,042,000 after acquiring an additional 60,794 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,143,579,000 after acquiring an additional 679,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after acquiring an additional 38,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50,627 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

