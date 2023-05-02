ERC20 Price Hits $0.0106 on Top Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $11.92 million and approximately $877.39 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007501 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00027043 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020121 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018532 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001101 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,993.14 or 0.99997463 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01057467 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $152.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

