Ergo (ERG) 1-Day Volume Tops $283,398.71

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $109.34 million and approximately $283,398.71 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00005591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,464.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00310688 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00012718 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.47 or 0.00543489 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00067300 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.52 or 0.00416979 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 68,807,625 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.