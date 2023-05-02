Ergo Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $111.00 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Ergo has a total market cap of $111.00 million and approximately $252,757.32 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00005606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,770.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00307705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.90 or 0.00531466 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00067082 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.41 or 0.00415052 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 68,818,488 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

