Ervin Investment Management LLC Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 58,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 113,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ESGV traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.41. 195,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.33 and its 200-day moving average is $68.82.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

