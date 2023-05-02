Ervin Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,640 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for approximately 2.2% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in General Motors by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Insider Activity

General Motors Price Performance

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

GM stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.05. 1,394,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,073,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.19. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Stories

