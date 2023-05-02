ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Short Interest Update

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 912,800 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 796,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at ESAB

In related news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $233,895.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at $326,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $48,227.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,427.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $233,895.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,977 shares of company stock valued at $647,322. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get ESAB alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ESAB by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,386 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ESAB by 2,239.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,651,000 after buying an additional 1,502,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,191,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 22.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,345,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,967,000 after buying an additional 789,494 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,988,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,686,000 after purchasing an additional 578,482 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESAB Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESAB shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on ESAB in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ESAB from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

ESAB stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.38. The stock had a trading volume of 40,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,244. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.74. ESAB has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $63.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. ESAB’s payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.