ESCO Technologies (ESE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.47 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ESCO Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $94.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.03 and a 52 week high of $101.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

