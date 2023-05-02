Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $21.80. 15,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,095. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $22.96.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.26%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, ups systems, antennas, and high power radar systems.

Further Reading

