Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Down 1% This Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.69 billion and approximately $89.75 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $19.13 or 0.00068419 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,952.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.54 or 0.00309592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00012871 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.19 or 0.00548029 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.64 or 0.00417270 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001086 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,721,479 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

