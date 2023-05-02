Etsy (ETSY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Etsy to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Etsy has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The business had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Etsy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Etsy Stock Down 4.7 %
NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $96.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.66. Etsy has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $149.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.99.
In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,518 shares of company stock worth $9,656,482. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Etsy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,624,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Etsy by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
