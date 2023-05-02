Everdome Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $20.07 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everdome has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Everdome token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everdome Profile

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,998,841,067 tokens. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

