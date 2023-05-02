Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.65 EPS

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.96 by ($1.65), Briefing.com reports. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE RE traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $380.34. 365,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,651. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $394.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.80.
Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.
