Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Short Interest Update

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,900 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the March 31st total of 266,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 120.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,304 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 11,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 34.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 16,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

EPM traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $6.31. 137,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,674. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $212.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:EPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 million. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 29.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It holds assets through Delhi, Hamilton Dome, and Barnette Shale. The company was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

