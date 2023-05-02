ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,300 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 399,296 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $14,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,324 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 52,338 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $334,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.61. 2,230,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,042,845. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.33. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $65.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. CBRE Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.