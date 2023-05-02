ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $16 Million in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500,628 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,000,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,825,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,120,000 after purchasing an additional 338,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,561,492 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $380,346,000 after purchasing an additional 93,536 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,427,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $298,488,000 after purchasing an additional 649,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,392,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $235,886,000 after purchasing an additional 106,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $177,471,000 after purchasing an additional 123,177 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,058,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,389. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 57.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $191,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,745,028.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $30,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at $878,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $191,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,745,028.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,878 shares of company stock worth $1,920,541 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

