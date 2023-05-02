Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.30-$8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EXR. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.8 %

EXR stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.21. 1,092,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,066. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $139.97 and a 1 year high of $216.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Stories

