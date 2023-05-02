Family Firm Inc. Acquires 1,769 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,350,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,294,000 after acquiring an additional 167,339 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,874,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

SCZ stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.85. 364,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $62.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

