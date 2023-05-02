Family Firm Inc. Acquires 25,889 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,889 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 118,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

NYSE:FFC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.73. 65,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,508. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $18.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

